PM Shehbaz praises street child football team, pledges football promotion plan

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the government will soon launch a comprehensive plan to promote football across Pakistan.

The PM made the statement while meeting with the Pakistan Street Child Football team in Islamabad on Wednesday. The team recently secured a silver medal at the International Street Child Football Tournament held in Norway, a significant achievement that has brought pride to the nation.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the team for their outstanding performance, expressing admiration for their dedication and skill. “Your excellent performance on the international stage proves that if our youth are given the right opportunities, they can excel globally,” said the PM, reaffirming the government’s full support for the players.

In addition, the premier issued directives to relevant authorities to take swift action in restoring departmental sports programs, urging them to submit a report on progress soon.

The Prime Minister also held a meeting with athletes and officials from the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PMMAF) in Islamabad. The athletes shared their experiences from the recent Mixed Martial Arts Combat event held in Lahore, during which Pakistan won 12 gold medals in the Asian Martial Arts category.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praised the athletes for their remarkable performances and reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting sports activities across the country. “Supporting and promoting sports is a top priority for the government,” he stated, highlighting that providing an enabling environment for youth to harness their potential is essential.

The PM also commended the Mixed Martial Arts Federation for successfully hosting international events in Pakistan, calling it a commendable achievement. He assured the Federation of full government support in promoting martial arts and other sports, ensuring that Pakistani athletes competing internationally are fully sponsored.

During the meeting, the PMMAF officials and athletes presented their recommendations to further develop the sport. Shehbaz Sharif instructed the relevant authorities to review these suggestions and devise a strategy for the growth of martial arts in the country.