PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets MNAs to Review Public Welfare Projects

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today to discuss the progress of ongoing public welfare projects in their regions. The delegation included Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti, Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Rana Iradat Sharif, Waja Pullain Baloch, Rana Muhammad Hayat, and Sheikh Aftab Ahmed.

During the meeting, the parliamentarians briefed the Prime Minister on the status of development initiatives in their constituencies and expressed their appreciation for his efforts in achieving economic stability for the country. They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Prime Minister's vision for national development and public welfare.

In a separate meeting, a delegation from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including MNA Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, MPA Syed Qasim Ali Shah, and Sardar Shahjahan Yousuf, also called on the Prime Minister. The delegation highlighted the ongoing development projects in the province, praising the federal government's cooperation in ensuring the timely completion of key initiatives.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa parliamentarians expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for his continued support and lauded his leadership in stabilizing the economy. They pledged to extend full cooperation in advancing the government's public welfare agenda.

The meetings reflect the government's focus on accelerating development and ensuring progress across Pakistan's provinces.