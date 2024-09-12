Thursday, September 12, 2024
Police arrests suspect in injured condition after encounter

September 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Naseem Nagar Police arrested an accused Muhammad Suleman Soomro in injured condition after an encounter with street criminals. A police spokesman informed here that a Police encounter occurred near the protective embankment when suspects opened fire on the police party, in retaliation Police also opened firing and arrested an accused in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape Police recovered crystal Ice and a pistol from his possession and shifted the injured suspect to the hospital for treatment.

