Policeman Martyred in Attack Near Migrant Camp in Bannu

A policeman guarding a polio vaccination team was martyred in a shooting incident near a migrant camp in Bannu. The slain officer, Nur Alam, was a resident of Kamchashmi area in Domail and was on duty with the polio team when the attack occurred.

In response to the incident, police personnel, along with local citizens and traders, staged a protest at Abdusattar Shah Bukhari Chowk. They demanded justice for the martyred officer and threatened to continue their demonstration until their demands were met. Police officials, including the District Police Officer (DPO), Superintendent of Police (SP), and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), arrived at the scene to negotiate with the protesters. They assured the crowd that the perpetrators would be apprehended within an hour.

Earlier this week, two policemen were injured in a separate attack on a police vehicle escorting a polio team in South Waziristan. The incident, which occurred in Wana, resulted in injuries to three people, including two officers.

The attack comes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched a special anti-polio campaign aimed at eradicating the disease from Pakistan. The campaign, which runs from September 9 to 15, involves 286,000 polio workers going door-to-door to vaccinate 30 million children under the age of five across 115 districts.