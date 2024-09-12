Polio worker allegedly abducted, raped in Jacobabad: Official

KARACHI - A polio worker was allegedly abducted and raped in Jacobabad on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district said. DC Jacobabad Zahoor Murri said that the incident took place in Detha village, within the limits of Moladad police station. “The police arrived at the scene of the incident and shifted the victim to James Hospital under tight security,” he said.

The polio worker was undergoing a medical examination at the hospital. “The medicolegal examination would confirm if any abuse took place,” said DC Murri. He added the polio worker alleged that the two armed suspects called her on the pretext of administering polio drops to children. “Both suspects have been identified and operations are underway to arrest them,” the deputy commissioner said, adding that the arrests will be made soon.