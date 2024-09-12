Polio worker, policeman shot dead in Bajaur

PESHAWAR - At polio worker and a police constable who was escorting the polio vaccination team were shot dead when unknown armed men opened indiscriminate fire fired on them in the Salarzai area of Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. According to the police spokesman, the vaccination team was on duty in the Salarzai area when armed men opened fire on them. As a result, a police constable, namely Luqman (33) and polio team worker, identified as Abu Zarr (25) received critical bullet wounds and died on the spot.

On receiving information, the medical team of Rescue 1122 Bajaur reached the site and shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarters Hospital of Khar. Khar police also collected evidence and statements of the eyewitness for investigation.