Pollution from road transport on the rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in vehicle growth since 2000 which is a major contributor to air pollution in the country, especially in its urban areas. Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Islamabad are the most air polluted cities in the country where air pollution reduces life expectancy by more than five years per person, said Fair Finance Pakistan in its media statement. Fair Finance Pakistan reported reduced productivity, work absences, and premature deaths from air pollution. It is also costing the economy 6.5% of the country’s GDP per year.

In its statement on X, Fair Finance Pakistan noted, “As populations are increasingly concentrated in urban areas, the number of people living near roadways are exposed to traffic-related air pollution from nitrogen oxide.

Studies show exposure to NO2 in confined environments, such as tunnels, which increase health risks, affect human organs, including the brain and lead to neurodevelopmental disorders. These associated health risks from air pollution translate into lower productivity and diminished individual cognitive and physical capabilities, meaning lower incomes and slow economic growth in the long run.” Vehicular growth has happened at the cost of human economy. Blind growth strategies, lack of emission standards, and enforcement of regulations in the road transport sector have cost citizens their lives, increased disease burden and healthcare costs mainly in urban areas.

Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24 reports motor cars hold the largest share (4.9 million) of the 35 million registered motors in Pakistan. Big auto manufacturers in Pakistan including Indus Motors, Honda Atlas and Hyundai reported record sales in 2024 after a brief slump last year. Car sales in Pakistan rose to 120 percent on year-to-year basis in the fiscal year ending 2024.

In June 2024, auto sales jumped to 13,284 units and touched an 18-month high. A stable currency and a reduction in interest rates by banks are cited as major reasons behind the rise in car sales.

In his statement, Asim Jaffry, Country Programme Lead, Fair Finance Pakistan emphasized, “Air pollution is an avoidable problem. We need clear policy directions to avoid this problem. Multi-lateral financial institutions should increase significant resources to help Pakistan’s private sector move towards net-zero transition. Commercial banks must include air quality in their risk assessments and sustainable due diligence before lending money to companies.”

In his message, Fair Finance Pakistan Coalition member Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF Pakistan said, “Pakistan’s average PM 2.5 levels (73.7 µg/m3) are more than 14 times higher than the WHO PM2.5 annual guideline. Every city in Pakistan included in the 2023 World Air Quality Report measured concentrations above 30 µg/m3, at least six times the recommended WHO annual PM2.5 guideline.

The government has enacted the National Clean Air Policy, Punjab Clean Air Action Policy and Punjab Smog Policy, however, there is a need for strong public-private partnerships to ensure the implementation and enforcement of these policy measures.”

Mukhtar Ali, Executive Director, Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) strongly recommended the banks in Pakistan to adopt clear policies on financial disclosure in line with the requirements of citizens’ right to information, as guaranteed through Article 19A of the Constitution. He particularly emphasized the need to disclose all policies related to investment, human resources, human rights, climate change, complaint mechanisms and financing on websites to ensure transparency and enable peoples’ right to information. “Fairness is possible only when maximum information freely flows in a society.”

Fair Finance Pakistan Coalition recommends policy direction and implementation towards fuel compliance standards of Euro 6 and 7 to lessen air pollution in Pakistan, according to a press release.