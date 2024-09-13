PPP supports close ties with N. Korea: Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nayyar Bukhari on Wednesday said that PPP supports close ties with North Korea.

North Korea’s Consul General Choung Hanck, met with PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari here to discuss promotion of bilateral relations and political and economic situation.

Hanck mentioned that the North Korean government and people highly value their exemplary relations with Pakistan, and noted that Pakistani skilled workers are playing an important role in Korea’s development.

During the meeting, Bukhari said that mutual relations between Pakistan and Korea are exemplary, and the strong ties between the two countries have reached a level of friendship between the peoples.

He added that former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, laid the foundation for Pakistan-North Korea relations, and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto further strengthened these ties.

Bukhari said friendly efforts to strengthen the relations between the two countries will continue.

Hanck affirmed that the North Korean government will maintain its contact with the leadership of the PPP.