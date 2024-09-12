PTA restores social media website X across Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) that the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has been restored for users across the country.

PTA’s lawyer, Ahsan Imam, confirmed that the authority has officially withdrawn its notification regarding the suspension of X services in Pakistan.

The lawyer’s statement was submitted in response to the SHC's inquiry about the ban on X. Following the PTA’s response, the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Previously, on April 17, the SHC had instructed the Ministry of Interior to revoke its decision to suspend Twitter within a week. The ban on X was initially imposed in February following the general elections of 2024.