Thursday, September 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab CM seeks report from IG on five honour killings in Rahim Yar Khan

Maryam Nawaz says police should be able to take proactive action without waiting for a crime to be committed

Punjab CM seeks report from IG on five honour killings in Rahim Yar Khan
Our Staff Reporter
September 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

CM approves additional grant of Rs1 billion for police department.

LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday took strict notice of the horrific murder of five people in Rahim Yar Khan District. The local police described incident as ‘honour killings.’

The chief minister also sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police on the incident. The chief minister emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to ensure justice and prevent such crimes in the future.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over a special meeting here on Wednesday to comprehensively review law and order situation in the province. The CM said, “Protecting the life and property of people of Punjab is my foremost responsibility. We will do whatever is necessary to safeguard public life and property.”

Start ‘Clinic on Wheels’ in 112 Tehsils of Punjab, CM Maryam directs health officials

The CM directed the authorities concerned to take indiscriminate action against criminals and anti-social elements. She said police should be able to take proactive action without waiting for a crime to be committed. She added attackers of police check posts should be given such a stern response that they do not dare to attack again.

CM Maryam Nawaz said police patrol should be arranged between police check-posts and directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi by visiting the scholars themselves.

She approved a proposal to increase number of provincial border posts, and directed the police authorities to immediately conduct special training of the police personnel posted at border posts. She also directed the relevant authorities to provide armored personnel carriers (APC), bullet-proof vehicles and jackets to police personnel. She highlighted strengthen and improve border security check posts besides restructuring and modernizing the Border Military Police.

PHC intensifies crackdown, seals 970 quackery outlets

The CM directed the relevant authorities to install body cameras on police force on duty, and intensify the campaign to eliminate illegal arms from the province. She was briefed by the authorities concerned that a strict ban has been imposed on the use of social media and cameras by on-duty police personnel.  The CM also approved a grant of Rs 1 billion for the police force in the meeting. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, IG Police, Additional IG and other police officers were also present.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1726031946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024