Rashid Minhas XI’s triumphant in Hakim M Saeed Shaheed Defence Day Basketball

LAHORE - Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed Nishane- Haider XI defeated Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI by 63-56 in the Hakim Muhammad Saeed Shaheed Trophy Defence Day Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh, Karachi. From the winning team, Habib Public School’s captain, Daniyal Khan Marwat, showcased an outstanding performance, scored 27 points with the help of 5 three-pointers. Raj Kumar Lakhwani added 14 points, and Hassan Ali scored 12 points. On the runner-up team, Usman Khawaja scored 18 points, Mubarez Ahmed contributed 16 points with 3 three-pointers, and Zardat Khan added 15 points. The referees and technical officials for the match included Tariq Hussain, Zahid Malik, Michael Turner, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, Naeem Ahmed, and Muhammad Usman. Meanwhile, the girls’ event of the tournament will begin today (Thursday) at 6:00 PM. Sophia Humayun Manif, Managing Director of Manif TV, will be the special guest and will inaugurate the event.