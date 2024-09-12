Rawalpindi Board reschedules 9th, 10th exams

RAWALPINDI - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi rescheduled the ninth-grade exams originally set for September 17 due to the public holiday for Eid Miladun Nabi, which were now to be held on September 19. BISE spokesman Arslan Cheema stated that the affected papers included education, hadith, history of Pakistan, and clothing and textile for the ninth grade, which would take place on September 19 (Thursday).

He also mentioned that the BISE had rescheduled the tenthgrade supplementary exams that had been postponed on August 26 due to Imam Hussain’s Chehlum in the Rawalpindi division. These exams were now set for September 18 and included subjects such as chemistry, clothing and textile, Islamic history, Fiqh (Dars Nizami) Group, science, physiology, and hygiene.

Cheema noted that the revised roll number slips for regular candidates had been uploaded to their institution’s portal, while the roll number slips for private candidates were available on the board’s website. Private candidates could download their slips by entering their B-form number, online admission form number, and roll number, and those slips were being sent to the addresses provided on their admission forms.