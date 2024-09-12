Rs600m released for TMAs in KP

Peshawar - The Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released an additional grant of Rs600 million to support various Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) across the province.

The supplementary grant, allocated for the fiscal year 2024-25, is designated to cover the salaries and pensions of TMA employees.

According to a notification, funds have been distributed among several TMAs, including Rs5 million for TMA Havelian, Rs10 million for TMA Battagram, Rs15 million for TMA Bannu, Rs37.4 million for TMA Charsadda, and Rs15 million for TMA Chitral. Other notable allocations include Rs45.36 million for Dera Ismail Khan, Rs11.65 million for Upper Dir, Rs10 million for Hangu, Rs36.75 million for Haripur, and Rs10 million for TMA Karak.

Additionally, TMA Tank has received Rs48.6 million, TMA Swabi Rs15 million, TMA Nowshera Rs35.3 million, TMA Takht Bhai Rs14.88 million, TMA Mardan Rs30.15 million, TMA Lakki Marwat Rs28.02 million, and TMA Kohat Rs11.21 million. In total, the additional funds will benefit employees in 66 TMAs throughout the province, helping to ensure timely payment of salaries and pensions.