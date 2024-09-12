RTI linked to women empowerment: KPIC official  

Peshawar - Women empowerment is closely tied to the exercise of the Right to Information (RTI), as it empowers women to monitor public entities in managing public affairs.

RTI sensitizes public office holders to ensure merit in the distribution of resources and opportunities among the masses. This was stated by Syed Saadat Jahan, Deputy Director Communication at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC), while addressing participants at the ‘Khwateen Khuli Kachehri,’ organized by the District Administration Kohat in collaboration with SRSP and GIZ at Neshtar Special Education Center, Kohat on Wednesday.

The event was attended by women from diverse backgrounds, disabled individuals from across Kohat district, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, along with representatives from various district departments.

Emphasizing the role of RTI in women’s empowerment, Jahan stated that RTI is a strong tool for the voiceless and ensures equal citizenship. He urged participants to file an RTI request if they perceive any injustice in public entities.

Jahan also highlighted that RTI helps curb corruption and misconduct and provided guidance on the procedure for filing RTI requests. RTI awareness materials were also distributed to the Women Facilitation Desk.