Thursday, September 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

RTI linked to women empowerment: KPIC official  

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Women empowerment is closely tied to the exercise of the Right to Information (RTI), as it empowers women to monitor public entities in managing public affairs.

RTI sensitizes public office holders to ensure merit in the distribution of resources and opportunities among the masses. This was stated by Syed Saadat Jahan, Deputy Director Communication at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC), while addressing participants at the ‘Khwateen Khuli Kachehri,’ organized by the District Administration Kohat in collaboration with SRSP and GIZ at Neshtar Special Education Center, Kohat on Wednesday.

The event was attended by women from diverse backgrounds, disabled individuals from across Kohat district, and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, along with representatives from various district departments.

Emphasizing the role of RTI in women’s empowerment, Jahan stated that RTI is a strong tool for the voiceless and ensures equal citizenship. He urged participants to file an RTI request if they perceive any injustice in public entities.

IHC clears Imran Khan's plea against military trial, seeks govt response

Jahan also highlighted that RTI helps curb corruption and misconduct and provided guidance on the procedure for filing RTI requests. RTI awareness materials were also distributed to the Women Facilitation Desk.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1726118919.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024