Rupee gains 7 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 07 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.54 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.61. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279 and Rs280.25 respectively. The price of Euro remained unchanged and closed at Rs307.51, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 04 paisas and closed at Rs1.97, whereas a decrease of 41 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs364.34 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs364.75. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisas and 03 paisas to close at Rs75.83 and Rs74.23 respectively.