Sargodha Police claim 1,550 criminals arrested since Jan

SARGODHA - Sargodha Police said on Wednesday that 1,550 alleged criminals had been arrested since January 2024 in different cases. The police carried out 1,690 crackdowns during the ongoing year, said a spokesperson while providing details. Following the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the police arrested 70 suspected criminals in gangrape cases. The district police traced 18 different blind murder cases with the help of technology. The police recovered valuables worth Rs400 million from the arrested criminals.