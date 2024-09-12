Saudi Arabia priority in China’s Middle East diplomacy: Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Qiang underscored the importance of Saudi Arabia in China's diplomacy during a meeting Wednesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media reported.

“China puts the development of relations with Saudi Arabia as a priority in its overall diplomacy, especially in its Middle East diplomacy," said Li.

Li underscored that the two countries have maintained mutual respect and trust.

He also conveyed China's readiness to support Saudi Arabia and enhance bilateral relations, concentrating on shared accomplishments and perceiving each other's development as important opportunities.

Bin Salman acknowledged the advanced level of development in Saudi-China relations, characterizing the countries as dependable comprehensive strategic partners.

Li arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh late Tuesday to co-chair the Fourth Meeting of High-Level Chinese-Saudi Joint Committee with bin Salman.

China is Saudi Arabia’s second-largest oil importer, with their bilateral trade volume surging to around $106 billion last year.

Li’s visit is also the first high-level trip to Riyadh after China brokered a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March last year to normalize bilateral ties.