Saudi Crown Prince, Chinese Premier discuss cooperation, coordination in different fields

September 12, 2024
RIYADH   -  His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received China’s Premier Li Qiang at the Royal Court in Riyadh on Wednesday. An official reception ceremony was held in the premier’s honour and the Saudi and Chinese national anthems were played.

The Crown Prince and the Chinese premier held talks and chaired the Fourth Meeting of the High- Level Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee, where they discussed cooperation and coordination, focusing on political and security aspects, trade opportunities , energy, investment, culture, and technology. They also addressed regional and international developments, as well as the efforts of both countries in this regard.

The Crown Prince and the Chinese premier signed the minutes of the Fourth Meeting of the High-Level Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee. The Crown Prince held an official luncheon in honour of the Chinese premier.

Attending the meeting from the Saudi side were Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of State, Cabinet Member, and National Security Advisor Dr Musaed bin Mohammed Al- Aiban, Minister of Commerce Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi (accompanying minister), Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dossary, Governor of the Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and Saudi Ambassador to China Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi. Attending from the Chinese side were Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua, and several other officials.

