Senate session addresses Telecom challenges

During a Senate session chaired by Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday, Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, discussed ongoing issues in Pakistan’s telecom sector, including a submarine cable fault and slow internet speeds.

Khawaja assured the Senate that the fault in the submarine cable would be repaired by the end of October, with efforts already underway to restore full connectivity. Addressing slow internet speeds, she cited the economic situation and delays in importing telecom equipment as contributing factors, noting that closed Letters of Credit (LCs) had delayed projects like the installation of new mobile sites.

Despite the challenges, 11 new mobile sites have been installed in Abbottabad this year, bringing the total to 432. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) continues to conduct quality of service surveys to address public concerns, but Khawaja acknowledged that Pakistan’s internet speeds remain below international standards due to limited sector investment.

In efforts to modernize, the PTA has launched VPN registration, and Khawaja reiterated the government’s commitment to aligning Pakistan's web management systems with global standards. She also noted the temporary closure of "X" (formerly Twitter) for national security reasons on the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Khawaja emphasized the critical role of the IT sector in providing employment opportunities for the youth, underlining that reliable internet access is essential to support these initiatives. "Efforts are being made to provide high-speed internet to every home," she added.