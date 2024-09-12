Sindh completes textbook distribution to schools

KARACHI - The Sindh Textbook Board administration has completed the delivery of textbooks to Sindh government schools at the district and tehsil levels, while visiting teams are ongoing to review the process of distribution to the schools.

Chairman of the Sindh Textbook Board Jamshoro, Abdul Aleem Lashari, stated that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah are making efforts to provide education to every child under the banner of “Sindh will learn and Sindh will grow.” They are actively involved in the process of delivering free textbooks to every child.

Chairman Abdul Aleem Lashari stated that, for the first time in history, the process of distributing textbooks on time has been completed transparently. A total of 4,453,686 sets of books were printed, including 24,351,475 individual books, and these have been delivered to the children on time.He said that after completing the book distribution process in Sindh government schools, including Sindh Education Foundation schools and Karachi Municipal Corporation schools, our teams began daily visits to textbook warehouses and schools across Sindh. They reviewed the ongoing work of providing free textbooks, and this process is still continuing. Wherever there is a greater need for books, we are delivering them. When the children of Sindh receive education, Sindh will develop further and move forward.