Thursday, September 12, 2024
Sindh governor urges public holiday on 11th Rabiul Awwal, appeals to PM and CM

12:16 PM | September 12, 2024
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to declare a public holiday on 11th Rabiul Awwal, ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. Tessori’s request was conveyed in letters addressed to both the prime minister and chief minister, proposing that the holiday be observed at both national and provincial levels.

Governor Tessori explained that the suggestion came after a meeting with religious scholars, who urged that 11th Rabiul Awwal be marked as a holiday to allow devotees to fully participate in religious activities and celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He stressed that this decision would demonstrate a collective reverence for the occasion.

The governor expressed optimism that both the federal and provincial governments would consider and approve the proposal in a timely manner.

In a related appeal, Governor Tessori also addressed the Chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), requesting that entertainment content be temporarily suspended on cable networks until 12th Rabiul Awwal, in respect of the religious significance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. He asked PEMRA to ensure compliance with this directive by media houses and cable operators.

Muslims around the world observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, the 12th of Rabiul Awwal is expected to fall on September 17.

