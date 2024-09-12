Sindh govt sincerely respects MPs views regarding IRSA Act: Murad

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that provincial government will respect the views of the assembly members and the people of the province regarding the proposed amendments to the IRSA Act, just as it did in the case of the Kalabagh Dam. He said this while talking to the media after offering dua at Mazar-e-Quaid. He was accompanied by Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori and his cabinet members. The CM stated that the opinions of the assembly members and the people of the province would be sincerely respected regarding the proposed amendments to the IRSA Act. Murad Shah said that the assembly has passed a resolution regarding the proposed amendment in the IRSA Act which is the reflection of the public opinion. “Sindh assembly has already passed a resolution for the implementation of the 1991 water accord”, he said.

Shah said that due to climate change, the region has received more than average rains which have damaged road infrastructure all over Sindh. The coastal districts of the province like Badin, Sujawal and others have been inundated, he said.

Similarly, on the left bank of the river, the hill torrents in Khirthar Range have also caused damage to the entire infrastructure, he said and added that the government machinery was assessing the damages caused by the rains so that the necessary reconstruction could be carried out.

Discussing Karachi, the CM stated that Karachi Mayor through a letter had requested sanction of special funds to repair the damaged infrastructure in the city. He mentioned that he would release the funds but expressed concerns that the defective drainage system could keep damaging the roads again and again.

“I have directed the mayor to develop a plan and the feasibility of improving the city’s drainage system to permanently resolve the issue”, he said. Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said that on the 76th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he along with his cabinet visited Mazar-e-Quaid to honour his memory and contributions. “This annual tribute serves to recognize the founder of Pakistan and his significant role in the nation’s establishment,” he said.

Shah said that his great leaders, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto carried forward the vision of the father of the nation and further strengthened it. “Let us set aside all our personal and political differences and strengthen the country as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah”, he maintained.