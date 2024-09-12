Sindh IGP vows to resolve public complaints promptly

BADIN - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon vowed to resolve the public complaints promptly, which he expressed on his visit to Badin on Wednesday.

He said that the budget of the police stations in district Badin will be increased as it is under consideration while more police mobiles will also be provided to the district police and police stations. He expressed that the Sindh Government always supported and facilitated the police department for better performance and results. While visiting the Model Police Station and other places in Badin expressed that the Station House Officers (SHOs) who control the police station should be empowered so that the various types of complaints faced by the citizens approaching the police stations can be resolved promptly and in a timely manner.

He said that if the complaint is a cognizable police offence, then the SHOs should not make delays in registering the FIR and should provide justice.

IGP expressed that we were trying to provide maximum facilities to the police. He also reviewed the current law and order situation of the district and issued further orders for compliance. On this occasion, SSP Badin Sheeraz Nazir briefed IGP Sindh regarding the construction work of the police station and the office of the SHO and said that work had been completed while further work on the renovation of the police station was also being processed.

On the occasion, Yasir Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Badin and other police officers were also present. IGP Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon also visited the Police Hospital Badin and inspected the medical facilities provided in various departments and he was briefed regarding the ongoing medical activities and facilities in the hospital and its working departments.

issued directives that comprehensive recommendations should be submitted to his office for approval regarding the provision of furniture and other necessary equipment in the hospital. Earlier, on the arrival of IG, Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Police Headquarters Badin, the special squad of the police presented a guard of honour. He also laid flowers on the martyr’s memorial established in the Police Headquarters Badin.