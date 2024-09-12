Spain PM says giving asylum to Venezuela opposition figure ‘gesture of humanity’

MADRID - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday that giving asylum to Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia was a “gesture of humanity”. “Asylum is a gesture of humanity, a civil humanitarian commitment of Spanish society and by extension of its government to people who are unfortunately suffering persecution and repression,” Sanchez told reporters on a state visit to China. Gonzalez Urrutia, 75, arrived in Madrid late Sunday after weeks in hiding following a July 28 presidential election that the opposition insists he won, but which was claimed by incumbent Nicolas Maduro. After his arrival in Spain, Gonzalez Urrutia said he had decided to leave “so that things can change and so we can build a new stage for Venezuela”. Sanchez told journalists in Shanghai that his government “has been clear since the elections were held”. “We have asked for the publication of the results, we have not recognised Nicolas Maduro’s victory. “And we are doing something very important: working for unity in the European Union... so that we can find a way out that reflects the democratic will expressed at the ballot box by the Venezuelan people.”