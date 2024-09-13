Speakers for empowering women agri workers in Punjab

LAHORE - Stakeholders at a consultative gathering Provincial Stakeholders Alliance (PSA) have stressed the importance of coordinated and concerted efforts to empower women agricultural workers in Punjab arguing it will lead to economic and social equality.

This was the second consultation of the PSA series of dialogue initiated to ensure empowerment of empower women agricultural workers in Punjab.

The PSA is a platform that includes government agencies, NGOs, civil society groups, bar councils, and media representatives, working collectively for policy advocacy and the rights of women agricultural workers.

During the event, Zia-ur-Rehman, Chief Executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan, introduced the purpose of the PSA, emphasising, “This platform aims to be a catalyst for positive change, ensuring the rights and empowerment of women agricultural workers are prioritised and protected by ensuring legislation for the Punjab Agricultural Workers, especially for women.”

Deputy Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department, Punjab, Rao Zahid Mehmood, gave a detailed briefing on the newly introduced Labour Code Punjab. He explained that the code comprehensively covers nearly every sector of labour, including agricultural workers, and its implementation will apply to all sectors equally. He stressed that the reforms are intended to streamline labor laws and simplify the regulatory framework for labor rights and protections in Punjab.

Rehana Afzal from the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) elaborated on the available social protection schemes for women agricultural workers. She also highlighted the forthcoming Punjab Social and Economic Registry (PSER) 2024, which aims to better document and facilitate access to government social services for marginalized communities.

Influential representatives from the Social Welfare Department, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, and Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, along with other relevant departments, presented an insightful discussion and showed full commitment to adopting the agenda of Women’s Agricultural Workers (WAWs) and studying the current labor code law from their respective departmental perspectives.

Several civil society leaders and stakeholders voiced their concerns about the complexity of processes related to employee registration and trade union formation. They called for the simplification of these processes to ensure that women agricultural workers can more easily access their rights, including formal labour protections and collective bargaining power.

The Social Welfare Department pledged to advocate for policy reforms to ensure social protection and welfare benefits for WAWs, particularly in vulnerable communities. The Punjab Commission on the Status of Women committed to integrating WAWs’ issues into their gender equality framework and initiating research on the impact of the labor code on women workers. The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau emphasized its commitment to addressing the implications faced by infant children who accompany their mothers working in the fields and developing protective measures for these vulnerable children.

Nadeem Ashraf, Member Punjab of the National Commission for Human Rights, underscored the importance of a comprehensive, non-discriminatory and gender-inclusive labor law.

Zia-ur-Rehman, Chief Executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan, concluded the event by emphasizing the PSA’s commitment to continuing its advocacy for the rights of women agricultural workers. He noted that the PSA will focus on pushing for new legislation, improved implementation of existing laws, and advocating for greater budget allocations to support the welfare of women workers in Punjab’s agricultural sector.