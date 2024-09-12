Start ‘Clinic on Wheels’ in 112 Tehsils of Punjab, CM Maryam directs health officials

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday directed the health authorities to provide 444 ‘clinic-on-wheels’ vans in 112 tehsils as she chaired the 6th meeting of cabinet standing committee on finance and development to discuss and decide on important agenda items. The chief minister said that ‘Clinic on Wheels’ will have an ultrasound facility also. The cabinet body approved the establishment of the Punjab Film Fund, besides the conversion of the Digital Communication Cell into Strategic Communication Cell in the Department of Environment & Climate Change. It also approved the upgradation, construction and maintenance of border outposts in Sargodha and DG Khan regions, along with the construction of M2 Motorway Interchange at the entrance of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura, and a flyover at Chanda Qila Chowk Gujranwala. The cabinet committee agreed to include Narowal Kartarpur Corridor Scheme, and Roads Mega Projects in the Annual Development Program 2024-25. It also reviewed the construction of an additional carriageway along Mianwali to CPEC Interchange Dawood Khel. SCCFD decided in principle to make three dual carriage roads including Delhi Multan and Toba Tek Singh roads. Madam Chief Minister directed to construct Multan Vehari Road, a two way road. The chief minister said that the government will ensure the convenience of people, because if a single road is built, traffic problems will continue. Approval was also granted to increase grants for houses of the families of police martyrs. A request for funds under Supplementary Grant for Charar drain in FY 2023-24 was also approved. The CM was briefed that the drainage system will be improved by laying a sewer line from Burki road to Hudiara drain. The cabinet body approved the construction of a flood protection embankment to protect slums and agricultural land from soil erosion due to floods. The CM directed the authorities concerned to take sustainable measures to prevent floods every year. She noted that damages due to floods every year is akin to incompetence. The cabinet committee approved Grant-in-Aid for ChildLife Foundation to improve pediatric emergency care. It also gave approval to provide retro-reflective number plates in Punjab. Sanction of funds was given for the upgradation and revamping of Biodiversity Park and Banser Gully Zoological Garden in Murree. It also approved Murree Development Plan, under which Murree’s water supply system will be improved, and Nurseries Botanical Garden and Parks will be upgraded. The cabinet committee approved a supplementary grant of Rs.137.5 million for Murree Municipal Corporation, besides approving a project for the construction of District Office Special Branch in Murree. It also approved the construction, maintenance and renovation of water supply, drainage, street lights, streets and roads in Murree district. Approval of Upgradation of Special Branch Headquarters, Roberts Club Lahore was also accorded. It approved the recruitment of 274 Technicians in the Primary and Secondary HealthCare Department besides agreeing to the recruitment of allied health professionals in the hospitals of the Department of Specialized Health and Medical Education. The cabinet body approved relaxation in recruitment to vacant posts in Transport Planning Unit of Transport Department, and 03 vacant posts of Punjab Civil Protection Authority. It also approved to start branchless payment through Punjab Bank instead of cash payment to daily wages employees in the Forest Department to ensure transparency.

It also approved financial assistance to the victims of the missile incident in Chak No. 44/15L of Khanewal District, Mian Channu, besides granting approval to the application for medical treatment of Agriculture Officer Muhammad Asim Abbas. It also approved Zia-ur-Rehman’s mother’s request for free medical treatment, and a request for financial support for the medical treatment of Basharat Hussain’s wife Shahnaz Akhtar. It also gave approval to the reimbursement of Rs 15 lakh 81 thousand incurred on the treatment of Misri Khan, father of late Tahir Abbas, an official of the Session Division.

The meeting approved re-validation of Rs.443.301 million in the lapsed fund of PSDP for the financial year 2024-25. It also approved a supplementary grant of funds received from the federal government for PSDP projects. Approval of renewal of contract of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fort Munro DG Khan with Pakistan Air Force was also accorded.