Thursday, September 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

State Bank to announce new monetary policy today

State Bank to announce new monetary policy today
Web Desk
12:20 PM | September 12, 2024
National

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to announce its monetary policy today (Thursday) for the next 90 days, with expectations of a rate cut between 150 and 200 basis points.

In its previous policy, the central bank had fixed the rate at 19.5 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is meeting to decide the new rate, with experts predicting continued monetary easing due to a lower inflation outlook and an improved external account.

If the MPC reduces the rate, it would mark the third consecutive cut, following a 150bps reduction on June 26, 2024, and a 100bps cut on July 29, 2024.

The expectation of a larger rate cut is fueled by August's inflation reading of 9.64 percent. Analysts predict the policy rate could fall to 14-15 percent in FY25, driven by improving macroeconomic indicators, including the significant drop in inflation. The business community is calling for a deeper rate cut between 300 and 500 basis points in response to the single-digit inflation rate.

SUPARCO announces Poster Competition on “Space Travel” theme

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1726118919.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024