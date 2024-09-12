Students face lack of facilities at Govt College Bara

Khyber - Lack of teaching facilities, inadequate transport services, and an incomplete building are hindering learners at the only government college in tehsil Bara.

Students Union President of Government Degree College, Kohi Sher Haider, Shah Saud, expressed these concerns during a press conference at Bara Press Club. He highlighted that BS classes have been suspended for the past eight years, with only Faculty of Arts (FA) and Faculty of Sciences (FSc) level studies continuing, depriving hundreds of students of degree-level education.

Construction on the college building, which began in 2016, remains incomplete in 2024, raising questions about the efficiency of the concerned departments. Additionally, the college bus has been missing for the past four years, leaving students from remote villages without affordable transport.

Haider threatened that if BS classes are not resumed, transport services are not reinstated, and building work is not completed soon, the union, with student support, will initiate an indefinite protest to demand their needs.