The School in Question

We are living in a time of significant changes in thinking, behaviour, and approaches across many sectors, particularly education and health. Democracies are becoming less democratic, with some even reverting to autocratic systems, often due to internal or external conflicts and economic pressures. Yet, people everywhere are considering how to improve their societal systems, not just for themselves but for the wider community.

When we start to ask unconventional questions, we often discover that resources can be stretched, and things can be done more efficiently and effectively—often without additional funding. However, this requires political parties and organisations to reassess their policies and, perhaps, even consider some of the ideas proposed by populist, right-wing parties. The rise of such parties may reflect the stagnation and lack of innovation in traditional political groups, which is evident in their declining membership and engagement, particularly in the West. We need new ways of cooperating, debating, and making greater use of modern media and technologies.

Participation in political and societal activities should not only be serious but also enjoyable, with positive and engaging events alongside the pursuit of serious goals. It’s well known that we perform better when we enjoy what we do, whether in school or in political organisations.

In education, many changes are on the horizon, and it’s important that we engage in the debates and contribute to shaping future plans. The way education is currently organised is expensive and inefficient, and we need to question its sustainability. There seems to be no limit to the amount of education we expect young people to undergo, nor to how much a country should spend on it. In teacher training, too, we continually extend the length and demands of secondary and tertiary education for trainees, even though this may not always be necessary.

In the future, schools will primarily be places where children and young people can enjoy themselves, share ideas with peers, and explore new concepts. Teachers will focus more on imparting kindness and universal values than on traditional subjectbased instruction. Education will move away from rote learning and memorisation. Interestingly, many top IT specialists and inventors have often dropped out of conventional schools and universities because these institutions sometimes stifle creativity. Although some skills can only be learned in formal education, even these should be taught more efficiently and in innovative ways. We must also address how to document skills and knowledge in an era of constantly evolving technologies. Unfortunately, few educationalists or politicians seem to be discussing these critical issues, despite the vast sums of money and time that countries invest in education—resources that could perhaps be spent more wisely.

In countries like Pakistan, where universal primary education is not yet a reality, we need to explore cheaper, alternative methods to include all children and young people.

The title of this article is borrowed from a book by Professor Torsten Husén, *The School in Question: A Comparative Study of the School and Its Future in Western Society* (1979). Husén, one of the architects of Sweden’s comprehensive education system, questioned whether the education model of his time was overreaching. Drawing from his local and international experience, he criticised education for becoming too theoretical, even in a practical society like Sweden. Husén also chaired UNESCO’s Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP) in the 1970s, although the institute focused more on management than on broader educational philosophy.

A decade earlier, thinkers like Austrian theologian and educationalist Ivan Illich, author of *The De-Schooling Society* (1970), were asking radical questions about the nature of education. In Norway, criminologist and sociologist Nils Christie explored similar themes in *If Schools Didn’t Exist* (1971), while Brazilian theologian Paulo Freire discussed literacy and basic education in *Pedagogy of the Oppressed* (1970). Tanzanian President Julius K. Nyerere also highlighted the role of education in development, implementing universal education in his country in the late 1970s, well before many wealthier nations did the same.

Unfortunately, the alternative educational thinking of the 1960s and 1970s did not persist into the more conservative 1980s and beyond. Education became more pragmatic and technocratic, with an increasing focus on exams, memorisation, and competition, rather than exploration, analysis, and critical thinking. Although there is now some discussion about reintroducing practical subjects, too much emphasis is still placed on theoretical knowledge and too little on values, creativity, life skills, and cooperation.

While researching for this article, I looked into UNESCO and IIEP’s recent work but was disappointed by the lack of innovative or alternative projects. There were some references to promising initiatives in countries like Finland, Malaysia, and South Africa, but much more needs to be done. Education is in a deeper crisis now than it was in the 1970s, largely due to the potential of new technologies and the unsustainably high costs of education worldwide. We need bold, enthusiastic organisations to lead the way in educational reform.

The private sector, represented by figures like Elon Musk and other profit-driven individuals, cannot be allowed to dominate the direction of global education. Those in the “thinking and value sciences”—educators, researchers, and policymakers— must renew their institutions and help politicians and societies create a better future for education.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@ yahoo.com