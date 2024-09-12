Tribals end anti-polio boycott after talks

Mohmand - Inhabitants of Sultan Khel, Baro Khel, Sur Dag, and Parata in Halimzai tehsil have ended their boycott of the ongoing anti-polio drive and agreed to vaccinate their children.

This decision followed successful discussions between district administration officials and local elders in Sultan Khel on Wednesday. The boycott had started on Monday due to delays in completing a road project, with the tribesmen citing the halted work on Khapakh border highway, which has been inactive for six years and caused significant problems.

Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Yasir Hassan intervened, instructing AC Upper Mohmand Amir Mustafa and AC Usman Hamza, along with a representative from the Works & Services Department, to visit the area and ensure the vaccination of the targeted population.

The administration officials, accompanied by Village Councilor Akbar Ali, held productive talks with local elders and hesitant parents, convincing them of the importance of immunizing their children.

The additional assistant commissioner emphasized that personal grievances should not interfere with children’s health, as polio can cause lifelong paralysis. He urged local residents to cooperate with the vaccination teams.

A three-member committee, including VC Chairman Akbar Ali, ANP local leader Abdul Majeed, and Haq Du Tehreek representative Qari Ayaz, has been formed to address local issues. The committee, along with district officials, will meet with the Chief Engineer to discuss development funds. The district administration has promised that road work will resume before the next polio campaign.

DC Mohmand Yasir Hassan confirmed that the issue was resolved with the help of local elders and the active engagement of the assistant commissioners, noting that future issues will be addressed through tribal jirgas.