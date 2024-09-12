Thursday, September 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two killed, one injured in Sarjani traffic accident

APP
September 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   Two persons including a woman were killed in a traffic accident that took place near Sarjani area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Wednesday. According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a car and motorcycle near Sarjani area of Karachi. As a result, two persons including a woman died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident. The driver of the truck fled from the scene after hitting the car and motorbike.

Police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police have also started search operation to arrest the driver of the truck. No success was made so far till the filling of this report.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1726031946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024