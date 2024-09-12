Two killed, one injured in Sarjani traffic accident

KARACHI - Two persons including a woman were killed in a traffic accident that took place near Sarjani area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Wednesday. According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a car and motorcycle near Sarjani area of Karachi. As a result, two persons including a woman died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident. The driver of the truck fled from the scene after hitting the car and motorbike.

Police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police have also started search operation to arrest the driver of the truck. No success was made so far till the filling of this report.