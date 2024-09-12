Unprecedented Brain Drain

Long queues outside the foreign ministry are a testament to the mass exodus of Pakistanis, where basic amenities are a luxury. By April 2024, more than 13.53 million Pakistanis had left the country to work in over 50 nations, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey. This alarming trend has made Pakistan the second-largest country in South Asia for high emigration rates.

The situation is even more troubling in a country where political appointments often take precedence over merit, leaving the population on the verge of despair. Brain drain, the departure of educated and skilled individuals for better opportunities abroad, is becoming increasingly severe. According to the Bureau of Emigration, out-migration surged as the effects of the pandemic waned. In 2023, 862,000 people left Pakistan, a significant increase from the previous year and nearly triple the number in 2021. Alarmingly, over 92,000 graduates and 350,000 skilled workers left in 2022, with most heading to the Gulf States. This included 2,500 doctors, 6,500 accountants, 5,534 engineers, and thousands of other professionals.

Each year, the numbers grow, with highly skilled individuals particularly affected. The Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-2024 reveals that the number of highly skilled people seeking employment abroad rose to 45,687 in 2023, a 119% increase from 2022. A Gallup Pakistan survey found that twothirds of the population, including doctors and professionals, expressed a desire to work overseas, with many having no intention of returning. Two key factors contribute to brain drain: pull factors, which entice individuals to seek better opportunities abroad, and push factors, which drive people out of their home country. Unfortunately, Pakistan is plagued by push factors. The country’s external debt, budget deficits, and high taxes on the salaried class create unbearable conditions. Low wages, coupled with rising inflation, make it nearly impossible for people to meet basic needs.

Recent increases in utility bills, particularly electricity, have forced people to sell belongings and forgo meals just to pay bills. Corruption and nepotism further exacerbate the situation, making it difficult for deserving individuals to succeed. Corruption stifles development projects and economic growth, while nepotism ensures that key positions go to relatives and favourites, further diminishing opportunities for the skilled and educated. Even if one manages to navigate these hurdles, security concerns remain. Terrorism, street crime, and a lack of social and health security make life in Pakistan precarious. Many cities are unsafe, even during the day, and people have no reliable social safety nets for old age or health crises. Public hospitals are under-resourced, and private healthcare is often too expensive for the average citizen.

Political instability, unemployment, outdated education systems, and a lack of support for startups further contribute to the brain drain. While developed countries invest in their students to create assets, developing countries like Pakistan produce cheap labour, with parents investing in their children’s education merely so they can earn a living. As a result, developed countries benefit from the talent of individuals trained in developing nations, further widening the gap between the two.

On the other hand, developed countries offer attractive push factors. They provide higher wages, better living standards, and basic rights, often offering emigrants ten times the salary they earned in their home country. The absence of corruption and nepotism allows these individuals to enhance their skills and enjoy a higher quality of life.

However, brain drain can have some positive effects on the source country. Remittances sent home by emigrants help to reduce current account deficits and bring in foreign currency. Additionally, emigrants can establish business and cultural connections with their host countries, improving Pakistan’s international image and attracting foreign investment, which can create local jobs and boost revenue.

Brain drain negatively impacts countries that fail to address its root causes and do not adopt public-friendly policies. However, with proper management, the situation could be transformed into an opportunity for progress and prosperity.

Zubair Ali Soomro

The writer is a freelance columnist based in Karachi.