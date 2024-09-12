UoS postpones exams amid Eid-ul-Milad holiday

SARGODHA - The Examinations Department of the University of Sargodha (UoS) has announced a revised examination schedule due to the public holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). According to a press release issued by UoS, earlier scheduled for September 17, 2024 (Tuesday), the theory examinations for various subjects including Mathematics, Physical Education, Political Science, Education, Arabic, Botany, Zoology, International Relations, Pakistan Studies and Commerce under the MA/MSc Part-II/Composite Second Annual Examination 2023 would now be held on September 23, 2024 (Monday). This decision has been taken in line with the government’s announcement of a public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW).