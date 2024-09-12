Thursday, September 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UoS postpones exams amid Eid-ul-Milad holiday

APP
September 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -   The Examinations Department of the University of Sargodha (UoS) has announced a revised examination schedule due to the public holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). According to a press release issued by UoS, earlier scheduled for September 17, 2024 (Tuesday), the theory examinations for various subjects including Mathematics, Physical Education, Political Science, Education, Arabic, Botany, Zoology, International Relations, Pakistan Studies and Commerce under the MA/MSc Part-II/Composite Second Annual Examination 2023 would now be held on September 23, 2024 (Monday). This decision has been taken in line with the government’s announcement of a public holiday to mark the birth anniversary of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1726031946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024