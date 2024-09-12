US Masters T10 Season 2: Misbah, Shoaib, Hafeez among 16 stars drafted as teams finalise squads

The highly anticipated second season of the T10 is just around the corner, with franchises finalizing their squads in a bid to claim the trophy and entertain cricket fans across North America.

Following the success of its inaugural edition, Season 2 is set to deliver thrilling contests and electrifying big hits, as cricket’s fastest and most dynamic format takes center stage once again. Star players like Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, James Neesham, Angelo Perera, and Aaron Finch are ready to battle for glory. With 60 roster spots available, more than 500 players entered the Player Draft, competing for a chance to participate in this exciting tournament.

Key selections saw the New York Warriors secure Misbah-ul-Haq as their Icon Player, alongside Kamran Akmal, Sohail Khan, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, and Hassan Khan. The Atlanta Riders selected Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Irfan, and Hammad Azam, while the Morrisville Unity camp added Rumman Raees, Anwar Ali, and Mukhtar Ahmed to their squad. Hussain Talat joined the California Bolts, and the Detroit Falcons signed Abdur Razzak and Imran Khan.

Reflecting on the rapid growth of cricket in the United States, Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports, said, "Cricket in the US has been growing rapidly, and we want to be part of this special journey. The ICC T20 World Cup this year made a significant impact in the region, and we aim to build on that momentum with Season 2 of the , delivering memorable contests and accelerating cricket's growth in this non-traditional market."