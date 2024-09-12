Zim Afro T10 Season 2 fixtures unveiled: Durban Wolves face Bangla Tigers in opening clash

Preparations for the second season of the T10 are in full swing as teams finalize their squads and the Harare Sports Club gears up to host the tournament from September 21 to September 29. Over nine days of high-octane cricket, five franchises will compete for the coveted title in Zimbabwe’s premier T10 league.

Each day will feature three matches, beginning at 3:00 PM local time. The second game is scheduled for 5:15 PM, and the final match of the day will kick off at 7:30 PM. A spectacular opening ceremony is set for 1:00 PM on September 21, adding to the excitement before the tournament officially begins. The closing ceremony, following the final on September 29 at 5:30 PM, promises to be equally grand.

The tournament will kick off with a high-energy clash between the Durban Wolves and the Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers. Later that day, the Cape Town Samp Army will lock horns with the Harare Bolts, while the final match of the day will feature the Bulawayo Brave Jaguars taking on the NYS Lagos.

A total of 21 league-stage games will be played, after which the knockout phase will determine the champion. The top two teams will meet in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing directly to the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will face off in an Eliminator, and the winner will progress to Qualifier 2, where they’ll challenge the loser of Qualifier 1. The victor of Qualifier 2 will then meet the winner of Qualifier 1 in the grand final.