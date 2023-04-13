Share:

peShAWAR - During a week-long crackdown, the police recovered 14 stolen motorbikes vehicles and Rs6.5 million cash and also arrested 53 accused from various gangs in the provincial capital.

Addressing a news conference, Senior Superintendent of police (SSp) Operations haroon Rasheed said that during an investigation into car lifting case, the capital city police and Anti-Car Lifting Cell police not only solved that case but also dug deeper and busted several gangs which used to lift vehicles and were also allegedly involved in dacoities and other street crimes. haroon Rasheed said that 65 stolen mobile phones were also recovered from the 53 arrestees.

“Since the beginning of the year 2023 so far, 1005 proclaimed offenders have been arrested in various cases while another 2610 accused have been arrested in drug peddling cases during last three months,” he added. he said that during the operations, 139kg crystal meth (ice), 108kg heroin, 214kg opium, 1176kg charas and other contrabands had also been recovered. “Under the National Action plan, 980 search and strike operations were conducted throughout peshawar during the current year, and 184 Kalashnikovs, 19 Kalakovs, 196 rifles, 187 shotguns, 2367 pistols, 18 hand grenades and over innumerable bullets were recovered.

During such raids, the cops are often directed to behave well with citizens and only arrest the criminals and militants,” he added. he also said that during other activities, the police recovered more than Rs26 million cash, 246 costly mobile phones, 28 cars, 74 motorbikes, 52 tolas gold ornaments. he said the Anti-Car Lifting Cell had also been activated who recently busted several gangs, who used to steal vehicles and change their chassis numbers before the autos’ sales in other parts of the country. he also thanked media for bringing the law and order issues into the notice of the police authorities and said that everyone blow the whistle on antisocial elements and criminals so that police can take action against those criminals.

CCPO visits vulnerable police station: Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Khan visited the Inqilab Police Station, located in the suburbs of peshawar. The area often witnesses militancy and other attacks. The official directed the cops to use the thermal and night-vision guns and be alert. It merits a mention here that Ijaz Khan, after assuming charge, has been visiting the vulnerable police posts in suburban areas, which have been neglected by officials in the past.