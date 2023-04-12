Share:

ISLAMABAD - More than 4.12 million chil­dren were vaccinated in the second phase of the Polio drive concluded in 12 districts of Balochistan and 26 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel said that the focus was to ensure the vac­cination of every child so that they remain protected from poliovirus, which has been found circulating in environ­mental samples.

“The presence of wild polio in the environment shows that the virus is circulating in our communities and posing a se­rious risk to our children,” the minister said.

“In Ramazan, population movements can increase the risk of further spread, there­fore, it is critical that parents and caregivers vaccinate their children in every campaign,” he said.

“We have specifically de­signed this campaign to reach areas where population move­ment is not just frequent but also expected during Rama­zan and Eid festival,” said Dr Shahzad Baig, National Emer­gency Operations Center.

“It is essential that we reach as many children as possible with the vaccine now to curb polio transmission,” he added.

No human case has been re­ported in Pakistan since Sep­tember 2022 when a polio outbreak paralyzed 20 children – all of them in southern KP dis­tricts. He said that wild polio­virus was detected for the first time this year in sewage sam­ples collected from two sepa­rate sites in Lahore in January.

Since two more samples have tested positive for polio – wild polio has been detected in a sample collected from D.I. Khan and variant poliovirus detected from Ghotki.

The polio programme has taken all efforts to ensure the vaccination of children to keep them safe from this highly infectious disease in the con­text of positive environmen­tal samples detected in some places, he said.