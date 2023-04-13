Share:

ISLAMABAD - Health officials on Wednesday said that 40 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country. As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 1.03 percent while 18 patients were in critical condition.

Two deaths were reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours from Karachi while 3,881 Co­vid-19 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coor­dination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.