ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning Develop­ment and Special Initiatives Pro­fessor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednes­day directed the constitution of a committee, comprising the Plan­ning Secretary, Provincial Chief Secretaries and Chief Census Commissioner, to devise a mech­anism and look into the matter of ‘undercount’ in big cities. The body would suggest a way for­ward to resolve the confronted is­sues, ensuring a transparent and credible Census Field Operation. The minister made these direc­tions while chairing a meeting via Zoom to review progress over the ongoing exercise of Census Field Operation, a news release said.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Feder­al Minister for Information Tech­nology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, Chief Census Commissioner, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Dr Naeem uz Zafar, Secretary Planning Com­mission Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Managing Director NTC, SPARCO and other stakeholders.

The Planning Minister also di­rected convening a meeting of the Census Monitoring Commit­tee for necessary deliberation to complete the task within the given timeframe. During the meeting, the minister also directed SPARCO to conduct geo-tagging to identify the count of missing slums. Earlier, the Chief Census Commissioner briefly explained the achieved tar­gets and highlighted the problem­atic areas (i.e., under coverage in big cities, high-rise buildings and slum areas. He said the PBS has appointed monitoring teams to find gaps in low-coverage areas to investigate the real issue.

He claimed that a major cause of low coverage is under report­ing by the Field Enumerators. “Dashboards have been pro­vided to all concerned and this claim can be easily verified.”