ISLAMABAD     -    Minister for Planning Develop­ment and Special Initiatives Pro­fessor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednes­day directed the constitution of a committee, comprising the Plan­ning Secretary, Provincial Chief Secretaries and Chief Census Commissioner, to devise a mech­anism and look into the matter of ‘undercount’ in big cities. The body would suggest a way for­ward to resolve the confronted is­sues, ensuring a transparent and credible Census Field Operation. The minister made these direc­tions while chairing a meeting via Zoom to review progress over the ongoing exercise of Census Field Operation, a news release said.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Feder­al Minister for Information Tech­nology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, Chief Census Commissioner, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Dr Naeem uz Zafar, Secretary Planning Com­mission Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Managing Director NTC, SPARCO and other stakeholders.

Zohaib breezes into ATF U14 singles semis, doubles final in Dushanbe

The Planning Minister also di­rected convening a meeting of the Census Monitoring Commit­tee for necessary deliberation to complete the task within the given timeframe. During the meeting, the minister also directed SPARCO to conduct geo-tagging to identify the count of missing slums. Earlier, the Chief Census Commissioner briefly explained the achieved tar­gets and highlighted the problem­atic areas (i.e., under coverage in big cities, high-rise buildings and slum areas. He said the PBS has appointed monitoring teams to find gaps in low-coverage areas to investigate the real issue.

He claimed that a major cause of low coverage is under report­ing by the Field Enumerators. “Dashboards have been pro­vided to all concerned and this claim can be easily verified.”