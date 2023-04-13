Share:

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Thursday rejected former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ petition against the high court’s decision to disqualify him from the top office.

The development came after the registrar of AJK SC removed the objections against the third appeal.

A full bench headed by AJK SC Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram heard the case, the court dismissed the petition filed to suspend the judgment against the order of the High Courtand said that the appeal will be heard and decided on merit.

Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram remarked that Tanveer Ilyas ​​repeatedly talked about putting the court on the tip of the shoe.

The court remarked that on the assembly floor Tanveer Ilyas said these judges will leave their jobs.

The AJK SC court expressed indignation at the statements of Sardar Tanveer about blowing smoke.

In a major setback to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday, the AJK High Court removed Ilyas from the post of prime minister, making him the region’s first premier to be disqualified in a contempt of court case.