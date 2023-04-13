Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Su­preme Court Wednes­day fixed former prime minister Sardar Tan­veer Ilyas’ petition for hearing today against the high court’s deci­sion to disqualify him from the top office on contempt charges.

The development came after the registrar of AJK SC removed the objections against the third appeal.

The AJK High Court on Tuesday last had re­moved Ilyas from the post of prime minis­ter, making him the re­gion's first premier to be disqualified in a con­tempt of court case.

Following the dis­qualification, the poli­tician moved AJK’s top court against the high court's decision via a plea that mentioned Ilyas as the ‘AJK prime minister’. At this, the top court's registrar's office returned the plea with objections.

Earlier, AJK Chief Jus­tice Raja Saeed Akram censured the petition­er's lawyers for men­tioning Ilyas as the cur­rent prime minister.

"Why didn't you com­ply when the regis­trar had raised objec­tions," he asked. At this, Ilyas's lawyer request­ed the court to consider it written ‘former prime minister’.

"How could we read it as 'former'. You are a senior lawyer and this is Supreme Court [of AJK]," the justice re­marked. The court then directed the lawyers to file a new plea, saying that the court will see when it has to take it up.