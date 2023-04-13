Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur was sent to jail on judicial remand by Islamabad judicial magistrate in a case pertaining to threatening government and national institutions.

Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench on Thursday.

The former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader was produced before the judicial magistrate today.

However, accepting his plea, the judicial magistrate Ehtesham Ali rejected the plea of police seeking an extension in physical remand and sent Gandapur to jail on judicial remand.

The case

On April 8, a case was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur at Islamabad’s Golra police station under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The first information report (FIR) also invoked sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121), 122 (collecting arms, etc., with intention of waging war against Pakistan), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 16 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.