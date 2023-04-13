Share:

FAISALABAD - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a car-rider fom near Sahianwala toll plaza, and recov­ered from him 30-kg chars and 3-kg opium.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that an ANF team spot­ted a suspicious car with a green number-plate (GG-250) near toll plaza and recovered the contra­band secret cavities of the vehicle. The car-rider was a resident of Peshawar and he was smuggling narcotics to various parts of Faisal­abad and nearby districts. The ac­cused was sent behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

ONE KILLED, 4 INJURED IN RIVAL CLASH

One person was killed while four others sustained multiple injuries during a rival clash in the area of Buchiana police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that two rival groups indulged in blunt firing on each other to avenge an old enmity in Chak 591-GB Ganga Pur.

During this clash, one youth, Irshad Bhutta, received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas four others includ­ing Rana Jahangir, Waqar Gujjar, Dildar Hussain and Sajjad alias Shada received injuries. The in­jured were shifted to hospital where condition of Jahangir and Dildar was stated to be critical.

The police took the body into custody and started investiga­tion for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing.

TWO INJURED IN FIRE INCIDENT

Two persons received serious burn injuries after a fire broke out due to gas leakage in a cyl­inder shop in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Iqbal Rafiq was running a gas cylinder shop in Bismillah Chowk where a cylin­der leaked gas due to some tech­nical faults. When co-worker of the shopkeeper ignited fire to prepare tea, the fire engulfed the entire surroundings of the shop and caused serious burn injuries to two persons including Javaid (48) resident of Mannanwala and Saleem Akhtar resident of Chinchal Singh Wala Jhang Road.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to Allied Hospital and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. Further in­vestigation was under progress, spokesman added.

3 DACOITS ARRESTED, MOTORCYCLES, WEAPONS RECOVERED

The Roshanwala police have arrested three dacoits and re­covered six stolen motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that SHO Roshan­wala police station Zahid Awan conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three outlaws of a gang including Shahid, Javaid and Ramzan, who were wanted to the police in dozens of daco­ity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered motor­cycles, Rs 500,000 in cash, ille­gal pistols and other times from them while further investigation was under progress, he added.