FAISALABAD - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a car-rider fom near Sahianwala toll plaza, and recovered from him 30-kg chars and 3-kg opium.
A spokesman said here on Wednesday that an ANF team spotted a suspicious car with a green number-plate (GG-250) near toll plaza and recovered the contraband secret cavities of the vehicle. The car-rider was a resident of Peshawar and he was smuggling narcotics to various parts of Faisalabad and nearby districts. The accused was sent behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.
ONE KILLED, 4 INJURED IN RIVAL CLASH
One person was killed while four others sustained multiple injuries during a rival clash in the area of Buchiana police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that two rival groups indulged in blunt firing on each other to avenge an old enmity in Chak 591-GB Ganga Pur.
During this clash, one youth, Irshad Bhutta, received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas four others including Rana Jahangir, Waqar Gujjar, Dildar Hussain and Sajjad alias Shada received injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital where condition of Jahangir and Dildar was stated to be critical.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing.
TWO INJURED IN FIRE INCIDENT
Two persons received serious burn injuries after a fire broke out due to gas leakage in a cylinder shop in the area of Madina Town police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Iqbal Rafiq was running a gas cylinder shop in Bismillah Chowk where a cylinder leaked gas due to some technical faults. When co-worker of the shopkeeper ignited fire to prepare tea, the fire engulfed the entire surroundings of the shop and caused serious burn injuries to two persons including Javaid (48) resident of Mannanwala and Saleem Akhtar resident of Chinchal Singh Wala Jhang Road.
Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to Allied Hospital and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. Further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.
3 DACOITS ARRESTED, MOTORCYCLES, WEAPONS RECOVERED
The Roshanwala police have arrested three dacoits and recovered six stolen motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from them.
A spokesman said here on Wednesday that SHO Roshanwala police station Zahid Awan conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three outlaws of a gang including Shahid, Javaid and Ramzan, who were wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police recovered motorcycles, Rs 500,000 in cash, illegal pistols and other times from them while further investigation was under progress, he added.