KARACHI-The Ministry of Law has notified the appointment of six additional judges in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday. The appointment of Amjad Ali Bohio, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Khadim Hussain Somroo, Arbab Ali Hakro, Jawad Akbar Sarwaa and Sana Akram Minhas as additional judges in the SHC is for one year.