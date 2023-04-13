Share:

PESHAWAR - Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed the Customs Department’s approval of the cross-stuffing of Afghan and Uzbek cargo at Karachi Port. Mr Zia-ul-Haq said in a press statement issued here on Wednesday that it is a welcome step that the long-standing demand of businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade has been met. The Directorate General of Transit Trade issued a notification a few days ago allowing cross-stuffing.

According to PAJCCI Ziaul Haq, businessmen are facing extra charges due to restrictions on cross-stuffing, as well as delays in returning containers to shipping companies. The containers carrying goods travelled to Afghanistan for several days before returning to Karachi port, inflicting massive fines on importers under the heading of detention charges.