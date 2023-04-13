Share:

LOS ANGELES - Singer Ariana Grande has called on fans to be “gentler and less comfortable” about remarking on her and other people’s bodies after recent scrutiny of her appearance on social media. In a TikTok video, she said she had a body that is “paid such close attention to”, so “wanted to address” concerns.

It comes after some users commented on her apparent recent weight loss. Grande said they were “comparing my current body” to “the unhealthiest version of my body”. The 29-year-old US star explained: “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy. “I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here will mean, something good might come from it. I don’t know but that’s the first thing. Healthy can look different.” She continued: “The second thing is, you never know what someone is going through. Even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with.

“You never know. So be gentle with each other and with yourselves.” ‘Many different kinds of beautiful’. Grande, known for pop hits such as One Last Time and Thank U, Next, is also an actress and is set to star as Glinda Upland in the forthcoming Wicked film, based on the musical of the same name. Stressing that “there are many different kinds of beautiful,” she suggested fans should avoid making even “well-intentioned” remarks about how “healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, non-sexy” people may look.

“There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like, that I think we should help each other work towards,” she said. “We should aim toward being safer, and keeping each other safer.” She has has previously opened up about her “anxiety” and mental health issues, especially following the Manchester Arena attack, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people after her concert in May 2017. And she is not the only star to find her weight being widely discussed. Last month, Selena Gomez said there were reasons why someone’s body size and shape might change. In her case, lupus medication causes her to retain water.