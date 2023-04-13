Share:

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta on Wednesday said that 35 operating dialysis machines were providing treatment to 20- 25 patients daily at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT).

During a visit to RIUT to review the development work of the institute, he said along with medical facilities, tests for various diseases are available at the institute. Chatta also inspected the Emergency, dialysis and OPD wards and pharmacy of the hospital and directed the concerned to ensure cleanliness at the institute. He interacted with the patients and inquired about the health and medical facilities provided to them. It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will likely inaugurate the institute during the week.