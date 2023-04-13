Share:

In connection with the home series against New Zealand, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said on Thursday that the team was a good combination of senior and junior players.

Speaking to media, Mr Azam said the home team was fully prepared for the series against the Black Caps. "It is not a good thing to take any of the teams lightly, irrespective of how strong or weak the unit is," he added.

Mr Azam said there was not a long way to go in the Asia Cup, adding the series against New Zealand was meant to provide preparation for the marquee tournament in Asia.

He made it clear that he will continue to open with Mohammad Rizwan in the series. He was of the view that with the induction of the young bowlers into the playing XI, the team would be strengthened.

The 28-year-old batter said the series against New Zealand will be quite crucial in terms of team combination.

On the other hand, both the home team and visitors made their way to Gaddafi Stadium for a practise session under strict security.