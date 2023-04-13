Share:

ISLAMABAD - The officials of Sangjani police station have apprehended five wanted members of a former jailbird bike lifter gang involved in a series of bike lifting incidents and recovered 12 stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their possession, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in car and bike lifting incidents in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. Following these directives, the Sangjani police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending five wanted members of an interprovincial bike lifting gang involved in a series of bike lifting incidents.