ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday appreciated the United Nations’ partnership under the UN-Pakistan framework to advance socio-economic development in the Pakistan. He was talking to UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, who called on him here. The Pakistan-UN cooperation in various sectors including development and humanitarian domains also came under discussion. Meanwhile, Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. During the meeting, they discussed increasing cooperation between Pakistan and Nepal in diverse fields. The historical relations between the two countries also came under discussion.
