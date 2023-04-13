Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday ap­preciated the United Nations’ partnership under the UN-Pa­kistan framework to advance socio-economic development in the Pakistan. He was talking to UN Resident and Humani­tarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, who called on him here. The Pakistan-UN co­operation in various sectors in­cluding development and hu­manitarian domains also came under discussion. Meanwhile, Ambassador of Nepal to Paki­stan Tapas Adhikari called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari. During the meet­ing, they discussed increasing cooperation between Pakistan and Nepal in diverse fields. The historical relations between the two countries also came under discussion.